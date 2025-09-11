Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Ri Bhoi police gear up road safety initiatives

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Nongpoh, Sept 11: Ri Bhoi Police have stepped up efforts to promote road safety by conducting a special vehicle checking drive along National Highway 6 at Mawdiangum on Thursday. The drive comes just days after a public notice was issued warning against unauthorized use of tinted glass, fancy LED lights, and sirens.

During the inspection, officers found several vehicles still fitted with tinted glass and fancy lights, while some drivers were also found without valid driving licences. Police informed that fines amounting to ₹1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) were compounded during the drive.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Orville Massar, who supervised the operation, said the checking was carried out under instructions from the Superintendent of Police. He explained that the focus was not only on tinted films and lights but also on verifying vehicle documents and licences.

“Despite repeated awareness efforts, many drivers were found without driving licences. Our aim is not to harass anyone but to ensure that every motorist drives responsibly, follows traffic rules, and keeps their vehicle documents up to date,” Massar said.

He further noted that the campaign is part of a continuous effort to build awareness about road safety. Similar checks, he said, will be conducted not only in Nongpoh but also in other parts of Ri Bhoi district on a daily basis.

Previous article
Mendipathar College: Sources, resident point to many irregularities
Next article
Assam CM terms cop action against Dhubri protesters ‘unfortunate’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur: Naga apex body suspends indefinite ‘Trade Embargo’

Imphal, Sep 11: The United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur on Thursday announced the suspension of its “Trade...
NATIONAL

PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 crore financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore...
News Alert

Assam CM terms cop action against Dhubri protesters ‘unfortunate’

GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the alleged use of “excessive force” by...
MEGHALAYA

Mendipathar College: Sources, resident point to many irregularities

  Biplab Kr Dey Mendipathar, Sep 10: The only college in the entire district of North Garo Hills, the over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur: Naga apex body suspends indefinite ‘Trade Embargo’

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 11: The United Naga Council (UNC) in...

PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 crore financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Assam CM terms cop action against Dhubri protesters ‘unfortunate’

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur: Naga apex body suspends indefinite ‘Trade Embargo’

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 11: The United Naga Council (UNC) in...

PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 crore financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Assam CM terms cop action against Dhubri protesters ‘unfortunate’

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge