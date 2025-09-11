Ri Bhoi police gear up road safety initiatives

Nongpoh, Sept 11: Ri Bhoi Police have stepped up efforts to promote road safety by conducting a special vehicle checking drive along National Highway 6 at Mawdiangum on Thursday. The drive comes just days after a public notice was issued warning against unauthorized use of tinted glass, fancy LED lights, and sirens.

During the inspection, officers found several vehicles still fitted with tinted glass and fancy lights, while some drivers were also found without valid driving licences. Police informed that fines amounting to ₹1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) were compounded during the drive.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Orville Massar, who supervised the operation, said the checking was carried out under instructions from the Superintendent of Police. He explained that the focus was not only on tinted films and lights but also on verifying vehicle documents and licences.

“Despite repeated awareness efforts, many drivers were found without driving licences. Our aim is not to harass anyone but to ensure that every motorist drives responsibly, follows traffic rules, and keeps their vehicle documents up to date,” Massar said.

He further noted that the campaign is part of a continuous effort to build awareness about road safety. Similar checks, he said, will be conducted not only in Nongpoh but also in other parts of Ri Bhoi district on a daily basis.