Assembly Briefs

NPP’s Limison Sangma set to become Dy Speaker unopposed

The National People’s Party’s Raksamgre MLA, Limison D. Sangma is set to be elected as Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday without any contest.

Sangma filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker on Wednesday. It was proposed by Cabinet ministers Marcuise N. Marak and Abu Taher Mondal.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Andrew Simons said they have received only one nomination till Wednesday, the last date of filing of nominations. With the Opposition deciding not to nominate anyone, Sangma will be announced as the Deputy Speaker on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma refused to comment on why former Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira was asked to resign from his post, assuring to address all questions post the Assembly session.

Shillong airport expansion to take two years, Dhar tells Assembly

The highly-anticipated expansion of the Shillong Airport is set to be delayed as the project is now expected to take at least two years to be fully completed.

Replying to a discussion in the Assembly here on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar said the expansion work will be completed in another two years’ time even though the government is pushing for an early completion.

Earlier, the government had maintained that bigger aircraft would be able to take off and land at the Shillong Airport by December 2026.

Under the expansion plan, the existing runway of 1,829 metres will be extended by another 571 metres taking its total length to 2,400 metres.

According to Dhar, the government requires additional 22 acres of land for construction of a new terminal building, isolation bay and an approach road.

Out of 22 acres of land, 11.7 acre of land would be acquired from private individuals while 10.3 acres would be acquired from Defence authorities.

Dhar said the land acquisition, worth Rs 272 crore, is expected to be completed in a month’s time after which the land would be handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Dhar informed that the AAI earlier had called for a tender worth Rs 119 crore for the expansion of the airport but it was cancelled due to technical issues. The government has urged the AAI to expedite the process of tendering to avoid additional delays.