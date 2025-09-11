Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Inauguration of Meghalaya House in Bengaluru soon, govt tells House

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Meghalaya government is set to inaugurate a new Meghalaya House in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced in the Assembly on Wednesday. The move responds to repeated requests from citizens seeking a formal state presence in the southern city.
Speaking in reply to a cut motion, Tynsong also stated that he would personally review the condition of the existing Meghalaya Houses across the country. Officers have been directed to ensure that these properties are properly maintained, with attention to both their appearance and internal facilities.

Previous article
Mukul calls out govt apathy towards PHCs
Next article
Assembly Briefs
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt closely monitoring and countering cross-border infiltration: CM to House

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Meghalaya government has assured the Assembly that it is actively monitoring and...
MEGHALAYA

Tourism minister bats for parleys

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: Even as tension continues to mount between the Tourist Taxi Association of Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Opp flags risk of exclusion of genuine voters amid SIR

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The opposition parties on Wednesday raised concerns over unchecked influx, non-residents sneaking into...
MEGHALAYA

Opp corners govt on Smart City, urban infra expansion

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: Training his guns on the Smart City Mission in Meghalaya, Nongkrem legislator and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt closely monitoring and countering cross-border infiltration: CM to House

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Meghalaya government has...

Tourism minister bats for parleys

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: Even as tension continues...

Opp flags risk of exclusion of genuine voters amid SIR

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The opposition parties on...
Load more

Popular news

Govt closely monitoring and countering cross-border infiltration: CM to House

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Meghalaya government has...

Tourism minister bats for parleys

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: Even as tension continues...

Opp flags risk of exclusion of genuine voters amid SIR

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 10: The opposition parties on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge