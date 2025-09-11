Inauguration of Meghalaya House in Bengaluru soon, govt tells House

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Meghalaya government is set to inaugurate a new Meghalaya House in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced in the Assembly on Wednesday. The move responds to repeated requests from citizens seeking a formal state presence in the southern city.

Speaking in reply to a cut motion, Tynsong also stated that he would personally review the condition of the existing Meghalaya Houses across the country. Officers have been directed to ensure that these properties are properly maintained, with attention to both their appearance and internal facilities.