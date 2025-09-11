BTC polls: BJP leaders address series of election rallies 

GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Senior BJP leaders on Thursday campaigned for the party ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, while accusing the previous governments under Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) of large-scale corruption.

Addressing an election rally at Palengbari under Thuribari Assembly constituency, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that allegations of large-scale corruption have been raised against the BPF and UPPL governments time and again. “On the other hand, the Modi government has adhered to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” he reaffirmed.

“Therefore, only with a BJP government can central and state schemes be successfully implemented to ensure benefits reach the intended people. This is critical to prevent misappropriation of public funds,” Sonowal claimed.

The senior BJP leader said that in contrast to the insecurity and unrest that prevailed in Bodoland earlier, peace, brotherhood and unity have returned to the region.

The Dibrugarh MP also highlighted major achievements in the region, including the construction of universities, the release of a Rs 4,000-crore development package for Assam (2025–30) supplementing previous allocations, and improved healthcare and connectivity across all districts. “These initiatives demonstrate why a BJP government is essential in Bodoland for sustained development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in election rallies at Bhergaon, Bhairavkunda and Dihira, emphasising that BJP’s governance is essential for a corruption-free BTC.

Highlighting alleged corruption under previous BPF and UPPL governments, Sarma said funds sent from Delhi and Dispur for the welfare of people in BTC were embezzled by BPF and UPPL governments in the past, depriving the people of development.

The chief minister asserted that if the BJP came to power in BTC, cent percent funds would reach the people time and again, leading to progress in the region.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and other senior leaders also took part in the election rallies.