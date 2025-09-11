Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

BTC polls: BJP leaders address series of election rallies 

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Senior BJP leaders on Thursday campaigned for the party ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, while accusing the previous governments under Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) of large-scale corruption.

Addressing an election rally at Palengbari under Thuribari Assembly constituency, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that allegations of large-scale corruption have been raised against the BPF and UPPL governments time and again. “On the other hand, the Modi government has adhered to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” he reaffirmed.

“Therefore, only with a BJP government can central and state schemes be successfully implemented to ensure benefits reach the intended people. This is critical to prevent misappropriation of public funds,” Sonowal claimed.

The senior BJP leader said that in contrast to the insecurity and unrest that prevailed in Bodoland earlier, peace, brotherhood and unity have returned to the region.

The Dibrugarh MP also highlighted major achievements in the region, including the construction of universities, the release of a Rs 4,000-crore development package for Assam (202530) supplementing previous allocations, and improved healthcare and connectivity across all districts. “These initiatives demonstrate why a BJP government is essential in Bodoland for sustained development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in election rallies at Bhergaon, Bhairavkunda and Dihira, emphasising that BJP’s governance is essential for a corruption-free BTC.

Highlighting alleged corruption under previous BPF and UPPL governments, Sarma said funds sent from Delhi and Dispur for the welfare of people in BTC were embezzled by BPF and UPPL governments in the past, depriving the people of development.

The chief minister asserted that if the BJP came to power in BTC, cent percent funds would reach the people time and again, leading to progress in the region.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and other senior leaders also took part in the election rallies.

 

Previous article
Havoc in Himalayan nation: Political uncertainty continues to grip Nepal
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Havoc in Himalayan nation: Political uncertainty continues to grip Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 11: Uncertainty continued in Nepal over the appointment of an interim Prime Minister, with Gen...
NATIONAL

SC reserves decision on Presidential reference regarding timelines for gubernatorial actions

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the reference made by the...
NATIONAL

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

New Delhi, Sep 11: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced a major revision in...
NATIONAL

Top Army officer reviews security situation ahead of PM Modi’s likely Manipur visit

Imphal, Sep 11: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur on September 13, a top...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Havoc in Himalayan nation: Political uncertainty continues to grip Nepal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: Uncertainty continued in Nepal over...

SC reserves decision on Presidential reference regarding timelines for gubernatorial actions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The National Payments Corporation of...
Load more

Popular news

Havoc in Himalayan nation: Political uncertainty continues to grip Nepal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: Uncertainty continued in Nepal over...

SC reserves decision on Presidential reference regarding timelines for gubernatorial actions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The National Payments Corporation of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge