Mendipathar College: Sources, resident point to many irregularities

Mendipathar, Sep 10: The only college in the entire district of North Garo Hills, the over 50- year-old Mendipathar College has been in the limelight over the past few months after social activist, Cherian Momin raised claims of nepotism in appointment among other issues, being faced by the College.

However backed with documents and RTI information, another resident, Charansing Marak as well as a well informed source pointed to a huge amount of anomalies that have been a constant over the two years since the principal, Mothis Sangma, took charge of the college following the retirement of the previous one.

Chransing had earlier filed an RTI to seek information on what transpired financially within the college after the term of the last approved Governing Body (GB) expired in Sep, 2022 and was shocked to find that more than Rs 39 lakhs had been spent by the college administration during the tenure when the College had no GB – something that needed its approval.

“The College has been without a GB for more than 2 years and it was only last year that a new GB, with local MLA, Marthon J Sangma as president was constituted. Prior to that, many things have taken place that I have highlighted through a complaint to the Director of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) in June this year. However despite my request for action, it is disheartening to see that nothing has been done to rectify the wrongs that took place,” said Charansing.

Meanwhile a source questioned the legality of the appointment of the principal, Mothis who apparently was appointed when there was no GB present in the college.

“The matter of his appointment is very sketchy. The interview for the appointment of principal was scheduled in Nov ’22, two months after the GB was dissolved. The regulations mandate that the entire process has to be vetted by the GB through the selection committee. In its absence how can he select himself as principal and how did the DHTE overlook such a glaring error,” asked Charan.

This, he said was also alluded to by Mothis himself when in a letter to the DHTE seeking the extension of the term of the previous GB, he called on the ignorance and lack of awareness of the previous acting principal, SK Chaudhary that he claimed was the reason why a new GB had not been formed. Interestingly, Mothis had sought the extension of the GB’s term for another two years. The request was however denied by DHTE.

“The interview for the post of principal was held on Nov 17, 2022 when the college lacked a GB. It is not known as to under what order or by whom was the interview board constituted. The appointment of the principal is highly irregular, arbitrary and illegal,” felt Charansing.

The new GB was approved only in Dec ’24 after the DHTE had written to the DC of NGH asking him to form a new GB following all procedures.

Over the expenditure that was made by the principal in the absence of a GB, Charan felt the DHTE needed to look very closely into the matter as these were all illegally done.

“Firstly as per regulation 14 of the operation of deficit colleges, the current account of the college needs to be jointly operated. This was not the case as the GB was not even formed. Except for administrative expenses, the principal had no right to business to use funds without approval and he used Rs 39 lakhs of it without authorization,” asserted Charan.

What is more glaring is the fact that the account was being handled singly by the principal, who as per sources, is reluctant to allow for joint operation.

Charansing further pointed to the case of one temporary lecturer of Garo, SG Marak, who had apparently sought 3 months leave to contest for the 2023 MLA election. The leave, as per sources, was approved by the principal in his own capacity. However the problem with the entire process was that temporary appointments in college cannot be provided earned leave or lien leave.

Marak, apparently was due to become a permanent employee owing to seniority but his leave period meant that he went back in line after the College was given a ‘People’s College’ tag by the state government.

“This is highly irregular as leaves could not be granted to him but were approved by the principal, who again acted completely on his own as there was no GB present. Even if a GB had been present, Marak’s leave could not be approved,” asserted Charansing.

Expressing disappointment at what has taken place and the lack of action by the DHTE, Charan stated that the matter reeked of either collusion or the complete lack of understanding by the authorities.

“The College has passed 50 years of being one of the premier institutes in the region and produced many gems. However it is now being seen as a place of mockery where regulations are being flouted without anyone taking any form or action. If this continues, the day is not far when someone takes the matter to Court and holds everyone responsible for the mess accountable,” felt Charansing.