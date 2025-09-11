POT POURRI

Ministers from Karnataka honour Basaveshwara in London

LONDON, Sep 10: Karnataka’s Ministers for Medical Education and Skills Development, Sharanprakash Patil, and Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, paid tribute to the Basaveshwara statue in London on Sunday. They were accompanied by Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandari, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Bhagavan B C, and Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Jayakar S M. The event was organized by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation in collaboration with the Basava Samithi of the UK.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by former Lambeth Mayor Neeraj Patil, UK Basava Samithi Vice President Abhijeet Salimath, and Indian Overseas Congress Vice President Gurminder Randhawa, representing the British Indian and Kannada communities.

In their address, the ministers highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Basaveshwara’s teachings in promoting justice, equality, and inclusivity in today’s society. The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation also presented a formal invitation to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The statue of Lord Basaveshwara, unveiled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th November 2015, holds historical significance as the first statue in the UK unveiled by an Indian PM. It is also one of the rare conceptual statues formally approved under the UK Statues Act of 1854. (PTI)

Moose on the loose: Emil roams Austrian countryside

VIENNA, Sep 10: For weeks, sightings of a rare immigrant have been keeping a corner of Austria on its toes.

A moose that has come to be known as Emil appeared nearly three weeks ago in Lower Austria, a province in the country’s northeast that surrounds Vienna, and it doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to leave. Sightings of the animal have drawn curious onlookers, and by Monday a Facebook fan page for him had 10,000 members.

It’s been an eventful few days for Emil. The moose showed up late last week in a suburb of the provincial capital, St. Pölten. On Saturday evening, he found his way onto the tracks at its main railway station — prompting a several-hour closure of the Vienna-Salzburg main line, which passes through the city.

Moose aren’t native to Austria. Emil is believed to have come from Poland via the Czech Republic, Austria’s northern neighbor.

The local animal protection organization says people should avoid feeding him or approaching him for photos and videos. It urged people to leave the animal in peace and not to make a special trip to see him — moose, it said in a social media post, “don’t need closeness to humans.”

Emil’s whereabouts weren’t clear on Monday — he was believed to have wandered northward out of St. Pölten. Police reported no new deployments related to the moose, the Austria Press Agency reported. (AP)