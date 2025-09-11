Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Taliban grapples with crisis as refugees forced to return

KABUL, Sep 10: Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian emergency due to a 6.0 magnitude earthquake, widespread poverty, drought, and decades of conflict. Over 1400 people were killed, 3000 injured, and countless families were displaced. Rescue teams are struggling to reach remote areas near the Pakistan border, where mudbrick homes collapsed. The Taliban administration is seeking to consolidate governance since its takeover in 2021. The crisis is further exacerbated by Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” targeting both undocumented Afghans and those with official documentation. Over 1.4 million refugees holding UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and around 800,000 with Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) are affected. Despite international appeals, Pakistan continues to implement its deportation policy, leading to widespread harassment, police raids, extortion, and detentions. Since April 2025, over 362,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan, including over 54,000 deportations. (IANS)

South Africa jails 7 Chinese for trafficking, forced labour

Johannesburg, Sep 10: A Johannesburg court sentenced seven Chinese nationals to 20 years in prison each for trafficking 91 undocumented Malawian nationals from 2017 to 2019 to work at a South African cotton fabric factory. The group was convicted of human trafficking and breaking labor and immigration laws. The victims were forced to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, without proper training or safety equipment. Many had previously worked at Chinese-owned factories in Malawi and were recruited to go to South Africa under false pretenses. During the trial, the victims described harsh conditions, including being transported in windowless trucks, not allowed to leave, working on holidays, and prohibited from bringing in outside food. Personal communication was banned, and they were made to operate defective machines without protective gear, leading to accidents. The defendants were listed in court records as Shu-Uei Tsao, Biao Ma, Hui Chen, Quin Li, Zhou Jiaquing, Junying Dai, and Zhilian Zhang. (AP)

Poland: Russian drones shot down during Ukraine attacks

WARSAW, Sep 10: Poland reported that multiple Russian drones violated its airspace during a major Russian assault on Ukraine, calling it an “act of aggression.” Nineteen violations were recorded over seven hours, with support from NATO allies including Dutch F-35s. Some drones reportedly entered from Belarus, where joint war games with Russia are set to begin. While Russia claims the drones were off-course, EU leaders suspect a deliberate escalation. NATO convened under Article 4, marking its first response to such an incursion. Damage was reported in several Polish towns, though no casualties. Ukraine also faced intense attacks, with hundreds of drones and missiles launched overnight, causing injuries and infrastructure damage. (AP)

Previous article
Ex-chief justice likely to head interim govt in Nepal
Next article
POT POURRI
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led...
INTERNATIONAL

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections” of Nepal to “properly handle” domestic issues, and restore...
INTERNATIONAL

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads, and lit...
INTERNATIONAL

EU urges action against Israel over Gaza war

Strasbourg (France), Sep 10: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for sanctions and a partial...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge