World Watch

Taliban grapples with crisis as refugees forced to return

KABUL, Sep 10: Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian emergency due to a 6.0 magnitude earthquake, widespread poverty, drought, and decades of conflict. Over 1400 people were killed, 3000 injured, and countless families were displaced. Rescue teams are struggling to reach remote areas near the Pakistan border, where mudbrick homes collapsed. The Taliban administration is seeking to consolidate governance since its takeover in 2021. The crisis is further exacerbated by Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” targeting both undocumented Afghans and those with official documentation. Over 1.4 million refugees holding UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and around 800,000 with Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) are affected. Despite international appeals, Pakistan continues to implement its deportation policy, leading to widespread harassment, police raids, extortion, and detentions. Since April 2025, over 362,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan, including over 54,000 deportations. (IANS)

South Africa jails 7 Chinese for trafficking, forced labour

Johannesburg, Sep 10: A Johannesburg court sentenced seven Chinese nationals to 20 years in prison each for trafficking 91 undocumented Malawian nationals from 2017 to 2019 to work at a South African cotton fabric factory. The group was convicted of human trafficking and breaking labor and immigration laws. The victims were forced to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, without proper training or safety equipment. Many had previously worked at Chinese-owned factories in Malawi and were recruited to go to South Africa under false pretenses. During the trial, the victims described harsh conditions, including being transported in windowless trucks, not allowed to leave, working on holidays, and prohibited from bringing in outside food. Personal communication was banned, and they were made to operate defective machines without protective gear, leading to accidents. The defendants were listed in court records as Shu-Uei Tsao, Biao Ma, Hui Chen, Quin Li, Zhou Jiaquing, Junying Dai, and Zhilian Zhang. (AP)

Poland: Russian drones shot down during Ukraine attacks

WARSAW, Sep 10: Poland reported that multiple Russian drones violated its airspace during a major Russian assault on Ukraine, calling it an “act of aggression.” Nineteen violations were recorded over seven hours, with support from NATO allies including Dutch F-35s. Some drones reportedly entered from Belarus, where joint war games with Russia are set to begin. While Russia claims the drones were off-course, EU leaders suspect a deliberate escalation. NATO convened under Article 4, marking its first response to such an incursion. Damage was reported in several Polish towns, though no casualties. Ukraine also faced intense attacks, with hundreds of drones and missiles launched overnight, causing injuries and infrastructure damage. (AP)