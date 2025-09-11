Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in two weeks amid Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz for polls

MUMBAI, Sep 10: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the home of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls after years of estrangement.

The latest meeting between the two party chiefs and their leaders was held at ‘Shivtirth’, the residence of Raj Thackeray in the city’s Dadar area.

Incidentally, Maharashtra Congress leaders met Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, during which the issue of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS cropped up. Leaders of the Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT), had then said they would discuss the issue with their high command.

This was the second known interaction between the once-estranged cousins in the past fortnight. Uddhav had visited ‘Shivtirth’ late last month on the occasion of the Ganesh festival.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut later told reporters Uddhav Thackeray visited ‘Shivtirth’ to meet Raj’s mother Kunda, who is his ‘mavshi’ (mother’s sister), but did not dwell on the political angle of the meeting.

Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are maternal as well as paternal cousins.

However, an MNS leader insisted this was the first time the two leaders met to discuss the possibility of a formal alliance between their parties and broad contours of it.

The Thackerays had shared a stage on July 5 in Mumbai to celebrate their “victory” after the Maharashtra government rolled back its contentious orders on the three-language formula for students of Classes 1 to 5 amid charges of imposition of Hindi in the state dominated by Marathi speakers.

At the end of Jul, Raj visited Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, to wish the latter on his birthday.

Although Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, blaming Uddhav for his exit, the drubbing of their parties in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls appears to have pushed the rivals to improve ties and create their own political space in the state.

Both parties have dropped enough hints of forging an alliance for the upcoming local body polls, including elections to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but have not yet announced a formal tie-up.

If a tie-up does take concrete shape, the BJP, a fierce critic of the Shiv Sena (UBT), will be its main rival. Raj Thackeray has had been a critic as well as a supporter of the BJP in the past.

Asked about the latest meeting between the Thackerays, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he didn’t have any mechanism to understand what was on the minds of the cousins. (PTI)