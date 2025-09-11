Thursday, September 11, 2025
NATIONAL

EC to take call on pan-India SIR rollout soon; likey to be held before year-end

By: Agencies

Date:

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Election Commission will soon decide on the date to roll out special intensive revision on a pan-India basis and the exercise to clean up the voter list across states may take place before the end of the year, officials said Wednesday.
After a day-long meeting of EC’s state chief electoral officers here, officials said that with as many as five assembly polls due next year, the all-India SIR could take place in the coming months in 2025.
At the meeting, the CEOs suggested documents for the purpose of ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included in it.It was reiterated that these documents should promote ease of submission for the eligible citizens.
This assumes significance as the Supreme Court has directed the EC to accept the Aadhaar card as the 12th document, besides 11 others, as proof of identity of the elector.
The CEOs were told to keep the electoral rolls of their states, published after the last SIR, ready. Some state CEOs have already put the voter list published after their last SIR on their websites.
The Commission has said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country.
In a statement, the poll authority said a presentation on the strategies, constraints and best practices adopted was made by the CEO of Bihar so that other CEOs can learn from their experiences.
The CEOs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the electoral roll in their state as per the last completed SIR.
The CEOs also presented the status of digitisation and uploading of the Electoral Roll after the previous SIR on the State/UT CEO website.
They also gave the status of mapping of current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their state or Union Territory.
In order to ensure that there is a uniform implementation of the Commission’s initiative to ensure that no polling station has over 1,200 electors, the status of rationalisation of polling stations was also reviewed, it said.
The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.
The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Eventually, the poll authority will begin SIR in the entire country “for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls”. (PTI)

