Assam Cabinet to deliberate on SIT report after BTC polls: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state Cabinet would deliberate on the report, submitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the alleged anti-India activities, and take a call on further action after conclusion of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The investigation team had submitted its report to the chief minister on Wednesday evening.

Notably, the SIT was formed on February 17, 2025, to investigate the alleged anti-India activities of a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates,

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said that the SIT report, a 96-page document, is a “very explosive report”

“We have recovered many important documents related to the sovereignty of our country. Once it is discussed in the Cabinet, we will release the contents of the SIT report for the consumption of the people also,” the chief minister said.

“The report establishes the role of key actors whose actions are not in India’s interest. They include a Pakistani national, and the British wife of a Congress MP from Assam, among others,” he said.

“It is a kind of a cartel which was working to defame and demean the development process of our country. In that entire cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of a Congress MP have played a big role. Now, it is completely clear,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, in his response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “The people of Assam know that the chief minister has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government.”

“People of the state have already decided that no matter what the chief minister says, there will be a strong wind of change and a new government in Assam will come to power next year,” Gogoi claimed.

Albania appoints world’s first AI-generated minister to curb corruption
BJP unveils vision document for BTC elections
