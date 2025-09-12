BJP unveils vision document for BTC elections

GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: The Assam BJP on Friday unveiled its vision document for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, resolving to build a peaceful, secure and developed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The unveiling of the party’s vision document at the state BJP headquarters here was graced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; state BJP president Dilip Saikia; education minister and chairman of the BTR Vision Document Committee, Ranoj Pegu; state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, among other leaders.

The vision document, published in Assamese, Bodo, and English, delineates eight core commitments for fulfilling the aspirations of the 3.5 million citizens of BTR.

In addition, five election songs — composed in Bodo, Assamese, Bengali, Adivasi and Gorkha languages — were also released during the ceremony, symbolising the spirit of inclusivity and cultural harmony.

Unveiling the document, chief minister Sarma declared that in the past few years, BTR has witnessed a new dawn of peace, prosperity and progress. “The complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the region has ushered in an unprecedented era of security and stability,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the financial allocation to BTR, which stood at Rs 100 crore in 2016, has risen substantially to Rs 1,500 crore in 2025 — reflecting the unwavering commitment of the central and state governments to the development of the region.

He reaffirmed that the 100 percent implementation of the Bodo peace accord, the guarantee of equal rights for the Bodo and every other community inhabiting Bodoland, and the adoption of a new democratic process for electing representatives to the village council development committees (VCDCs) would be the principal objectives of his government.

Sarma further assured that connectivity within BTR would be improved by bridging rivers and tributaries with modern infrastructure, thereby strengthening transportation networks and fueling growth.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia, speaking on the occasion, stated that the equal rights and equal opportunities for all 26 ethnic communities residing in BTR would remain the cornerstone of the party’s electoral vision.

He reiterated that with transparent and corruption-free governance, timely execution of flagship schemes, and the guaranteed delivery of benefits, the BJP would shape the future of Bodoland into a model of peace, security and prosperity.