First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against India when they face minnows Oman in their opening Group A match here on Friday.

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE.

Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India.

The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup.“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha had said.

“We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared.” Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai.

Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from this group will move on to the Super 4 stage, where a round-robin format will determine the finalists.

The top two teams from the Super 4 will then battle it out in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India and Pakistan, both former champions, are strong contenders to face each other again in the Super 4 and possibly in the much-anticipated final.Pakistan have opted for a young squad under Agha’s leadership, a move that has already yielded positive results. Players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyaan Muqeem, and Agha himself are expected to be key match-winners.

The team’s spin arsenal looks particularly potent, offering depth and variation ideal for UAE pitches. Under Agha’s leadership, the T20I side has adopted an aggressive mindset, attacking from ball one-a strategy that could prove crucial.

With stars such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sidelined, it will be a test of character for the Salman Agha-led Pakistan side.Oman, making their Asia Cup debut, enter the contest with little pressure but big dreams. Most players balance cricket with desk jobs, underscoring their unique journey.“When we started, our primary job was to get a job, cricket was secondary for us,” Jatinder said.

“Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side. But I will say now that it’s a dream come true to represent Oman in the Asia Cup. 0ur camp is really excited and looking forward to the tournament.” Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (C), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran.

Match starts at 8 PM. (PTI)

Stats And Trivia

Pakistan have lost four of their last five T20Is in Dubai, their only win coming against India – their opponents on Sunday – in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (20 wickets in 11 games) is the highest wicket-taker among bowlers from the

Full-Member nations in T20Is this year.