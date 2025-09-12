Friday, September 12, 2025
SPORTS

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.
The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by a lawyer for urgent listing.
“What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done? the bench observed.
When the lawyer submitted that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday and the petition would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday, the bench said, “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on.” The petition filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.
India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.
“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic),” the plea submitted.
The petitioners added, “It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment.” The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was “detrimental to the national interests” and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole. (PTI)

