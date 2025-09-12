Friday, September 12, 2025
Hjulmand’s big test at Leverkusen

By: Agencies

Berlin, Sep 11: Talk about a tricky first game.
After Erik ten Hag lasted just two Bundesliga games as Bayer Leverkusen coach, his replacement Kasper Hjulmand ‘s debut is a Friday night clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, the main contender to take Leverkusen’s place as Bayern Munich’s chief challenger.
Once Hjulmand gets through that, there’s the small matter of his first Champions League game in 13 years next week.
There are signs of turbulence at Bayern, too, after club powerbroker Uli Hoeneß’ forthright comments about the “sensitive” nature of board member for sport Max Eberl.
Leverkusen hosting Frankfurt is an evenly matched game – in theory. Hjulmand must forge a team out of Leverkusen’s many new signings after Ten Hag’s tenure fell apart in weeks. The last game featured players ignoring Ten Hag’s orders and arguing on the field.
Back in the Bundesliga after seven years, Hamburger SV is still searching for its first top-tier goal since 2018 but its defense seems largely reliable. Facing Bayern on Saturday is less about scoring, more about damage limitation.The three Bundesliga teams who won both of their opening games are Bayern, Frankfurt and … Cologne. The promoted team tries to keep its streak going at Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Michael Olise’s three goals for Bayern make him joint Bundesliga leader with Harry Kane and Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy. Hamburg is a good chance to score some more.
Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri has been praised after scoring a crucial goal for Germany in its win over Northern Ireland. His team hosts Leipzig on Saturday.
Unwanted at Leverkusen, striker Victor Boniface starts a new chapter on loan at Werder Bremen. (AP)

India suffer first defeat in women’s Asia Cup, lose 4-1 to China
Racial abuse of Black players spikes early in European football
