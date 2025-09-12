Friday, September 12, 2025
SPORTS

India suffer first defeat in women’s Asia Cup, lose 4-1 to China

By: Agencies

Date:

HANGZHOU, Sep 11: The Indian women’s hockey team lost their second Super4s match 1-4 against hosts China at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou on Thursday. Mumtaz Khan (38’) was the only goalscorer for India, while Zou Meirong (4’, 56’), Chen Yang (31’) and Tan Jinzhuang (47’) scored goals for China.
It was a lively first quarter with both sides attacking the circles and creating good opportunities, however, it was China who secured the opening goal early on. In the 4th minute, India did well to make a good save but the ball landed to Zou Meirong (4’) on the rebound, who tapped it into the empty net. India made relentless attempts to equalise but weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. India won their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but couldn’t make it past the Chinese rushers.
The second quarter too saw plenty of end-to-end action, but neither side could find the net. In the last five minutes of the first half, India increased the tempo of the game as they applied constant pressure on the Chinese defence and controlled possession in search of their first goal. In the 27th minute, India won another penalty corner to their name but that too didn’t amount to a goal as they headed back into the break a goal behind.In the very first minute of the third quarter, China increased their lead by scoring a fortunate goal as India gave away the ball in their own circle to an unmarked Chen Yang (31’) in front of goal who scored with a simple finish. China won their first penalty corner of the day but their attempt went wide away from the target. In the 38th minute, Mumtaz Khan (38’) scored an incredible field goal for India to reduce the deficit. Lalremsiami passed the ball to her at the edge of the circle from where she launched a powerful back-handed shot from distance to score India’s first goal. Moments later, Zou Meirong took a shot from close range on goal but India’s Bichu Devi showcased great reflexes to make a save and maintain the scoreline.
China started the final quarter strong, adding another goal to their tally. They won a penalty corner in the 47th minute which was converted by Tan Jinzhuang (47’) off a deflection from a defender’s stick. China secured another goal in the 56th minute courtesy of another field goal from Zou Meirong (56’) to seal the fixture and progress into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup.
India will next play against Japan on Friday in their third match of the Super4s, looking for a win to secure a spot in the final and clash again with hosts China for the coveted title. (IANS)

India’s Pooja Rani moves to semis, assured of medal
