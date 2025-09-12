Mulang Ialong shine in WJDSA tourney

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Sep 11: The ongoing 2nd Division Football Tournament, also known as the 8th Debo Shullai Memorial Trophy and organised by the West Jaiñtia District Sports Association (WJDSA), witnessed a series of exciting fixtures at Kiang Nangbah Stadium, Dongmihsngi, Jowai, on Wednesday.

In the opening match, Mulang Ialong registered a commanding 7-0 victory over NSA. Nidaroi Mulieh opened the scoring in the 8th minute, followed by Richard Dhar’s strike in the 13th. Samehipaia Ryngki proved unstoppable, netting a fine hat-trick in the 49th, 63rd and 79th minutes. Heimon Dkhar (53rd) and Tympang Tangliang (59th) added to the tally to complete the rout.

The second fixture saw Rising-Sun Mukhla secure a comfortable 2-0 win against Caroline Colony.