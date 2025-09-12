Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Mulang Ialong shine in WJDSA tourney

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Sep 11: The ongoing 2nd Division Football Tournament, also known as the 8th Debo Shullai Memorial Trophy and organised by the West Jaiñtia District Sports Association (WJDSA), witnessed a series of exciting fixtures at Kiang Nangbah Stadium, Dongmihsngi, Jowai, on Wednesday.
In the opening match, Mulang Ialong registered a commanding 7-0 victory over NSA. Nidaroi Mulieh opened the scoring in the 8th minute, followed by Richard Dhar’s strike in the 13th. Samehipaia Ryngki proved unstoppable, netting a fine hat-trick in the 49th, 63rd and 79th minutes. Heimon Dkhar (53rd) and Tympang Tangliang (59th) added to the tally to complete the rout.
The second fixture saw Rising-Sun Mukhla secure a comfortable 2-0 win against Caroline Colony.

Previous article
Over 38 children join yogasana event in Jowai
Next article
SPL: Laitkor rally to beat leaders Nangkiew Irat 3-1
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from the front as Bangladesh registered seven-wicket win over Hong...
SPORTS

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of...
SPORTS

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against...
SPORTS

SPL: Laitkor rally to beat leaders Nangkiew Irat 3-1

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 11: The race for the Shillong Premier League 2025 title was thrown wide open...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from...

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from...

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge