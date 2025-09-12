Over 38 children join yogasana event in Jowai

Friom Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Sep 11: The West Jaintia Hills District Sports Association, in collaboration with Yogasana Bharat, organised the Yogasana Sports Awareness and Demonstration Programme 2025 at the auditorium of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday.

The initiative, supported by the Office of the District Sports Officer, West Jaintia Hills, and the District Sports Promotion Society, Government of Meghalaya, aimed to promote Yogasana as a sport while also scouting young talent from the region.

In the yogasana event, more than 38 children actively participated in the programme, showcasing their skills and enthusiasm for the discipline.

The event concluded with a medal ceremony, followed by the distribution of certificates to all participants.