Nepal crisis: Gen Z’s protest playbook isn’t new

Kathmandu, Sep 12: In focus over the upheavals in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in recent times is the use of social media as a megaphone – reflecting societal fissures while amplifying calls for accountability.

Not to mention the clichéd reference to a weapon – for good, or for bad. “Gen Z are the ‘digital natives’ who grew up with the internet and social media, and are thus aware of the nuances of the platform,” explained Dr. Sambit Pal, in-charge Director of the International School of Broadcasting and Journalism at MIT Art, Design and Technology University in Pune.

The term Generation Z, or Gen Z, as being used by the youth protestors in Nepal, refers to people born between 1997 and 2012. “Social media platforms enabled them to bypass mainstream media gatekeepers, frame narratives, and mobilise collective responses to governance issues,” he added.

Studies show that social media campaigns can significantly increase voter turnout, spark protests against corruption, and sustain civic dialogues in contexts where traditional media are constrained.

“From the Arab uprising to the movements in South Asian countries, protestors have used the internet, which is a powerful tool of communication, with minimal expense and maximum reach since there is no geographical barricade,” said Joydeep Das Gupta, Founder-Director, Media Skills Lab.

Media Skills Lab is an educational-research institute that focuses on media literacy, fact-checking, AI literacy, data journalism, and solutions journalism. According to a Forbes Communications Council post, “Not all social media channels are created the same.

Each platform has its particular set of users with their own quirks as to how they interact with content.” The article highlights 13 practices, including identifying the nature of business, focusing on the core target audience, client demographics, backbone of the digital footprint, research on competitors, etc. Most of the points may sound like the teachings of the Chinese strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu, who had stressed the importance of knowing your enemy.

“With the democratisation of the internet, there are no accessibility issues,” pointed out Das Gupta, “that is how the message spread, and the movement gained momentum.”

“Those with pertinent knowledge of social media drive in an entry point, sparking interest, and increasing engagement – leading to the post going ‘viral’,” added Dr. Pal. Thus, when facing revolt, governments usually clamp down on social media handles or the internet itself to curb the spread of messaging.

During the 2022 protests, Sri Lanka temporarily restricted access to social media platforms with the declaration of a state of emergency and imposed curfews. The then-Bangladesh government had also reacted in an almost similar fashion, while in Nepal, the ban was withdrawn with violence erupting on the streets of the capital Kathmandu.

However, authorities can not ban web content except in times of an emergency, as the incidents reflect. The platforms are privately held, and even the suggestion of policing the net invites allegations of hindering free speech.

But the algorithms of such handles can decide what people see or do not see. Using legislation with such algorithms, recommendations have been made for reigning in the spread of child abuse, gore, and false narratives with the creation of a “statutory building code”, with mandatory safety and quality requirements for digital platforms. But political and social messages can not, and should not, be bound, according to the experts.

IANS