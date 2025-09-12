Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Punjab: Huge haul of arms seized along Indo-Pak border; two held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Chandigarh, Sep 12: In a remarkable display of intelligence-driven coordination and operational excellence, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have conducted a joint operation and recovered a big haul of arms and ammunition, comprising 16 pistols, and arrested two smugglers, the border guarding force said on Friday.

The recovery comes just hours after one of the largest seizures of pistols in recent times, in which two smugglers were apprehended and a huge cache of arms, comprising 27 pistols and ammunition, was seized. Both seizures were reported in the Fazilka sector.

The latest one was carried out by the BSF intelligence wing in close collaboration with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Fazilka in Theh Kalandar village. The tactically executed operation culminated with the seizure of 16 pistols, 38 magazines, 1,847 rounds and 01 motorcycle, alongside the apprehension of two smugglers.

The operation was set in motion following an intelligence input received by the BSF intelligence wing, indicating a potential smuggling attempt in the border area of Fazilka, the border guarding force said.

This significant operation decimated Pakistan’s larger narco-terror plot, thus effectively dismantling a potential threat to national security. Earlier, a joint strategic ambush of the BSF and police was laid near Mahar Khiwa Mansa village. After a patient wait of many hours, the ambush team noticed suspicious movement in the wee hours and successfully apprehended one criminal, and recovered 27 pistols, 54 magazines and 470 rounds from a big sack in his possession.

The BSF said after sustained questioning of the accused, the team managed to apprehend his associate from the same village. The accused are residents of Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher village, respectively.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that this huge weapon consignment was sourced from Pakistan through a foreign-based entity, intended for use by criminal gangs in the state.

The arrested accused individuals were attempting to deliver these arms to ground operatives of criminal groups at the direction of their foreign handlers.

IANS

Previous article
‘Frustration and moral decline’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi’s mother
Next article
Nepal crisis: Gen Z’s protest playbook isn’t new
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Northeast no longer frontier waiting for progress but central to India’s growth story: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12:  The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that the Northeast is becoming the...
NATIONAL

Stock market ends week on positive note, clock 8 consecutive session gains despite uncertainties

Mumbai, Sep 12: The Indian equity indices ended the week on a positive note on Friday, maintaining the...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan’s centenarian population hits new record of over 99,000

Tokyo, Sep 12: The number of Japan's centenarians rose for the 55th straight year to a record 99,763,...
NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor served as a reality check on needs of N-warfare: Defence Secy

Pune, Sep 12: Stressing higher spending on research and development (R&amp;D), Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Northeast no longer frontier waiting for progress but central to India’s growth story: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  The Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Stock market ends week on positive note, clock 8 consecutive session gains despite uncertainties

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 12: The Indian equity indices ended the...

Japan’s centenarian population hits new record of over 99,000

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Sep 12: The number of Japan's centenarians rose...
Load more

Popular news

Northeast no longer frontier waiting for progress but central to India’s growth story: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  The Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Stock market ends week on positive note, clock 8 consecutive session gains despite uncertainties

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 12: The Indian equity indices ended the...

Japan’s centenarian population hits new record of over 99,000

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Sep 12: The number of Japan's centenarians rose...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge