Friday, September 12, 2025
SPORTS

Sachin rules out BCCI presidency bid

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 11: Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday rejected speculation that he is in contention to be the next BCCI President with his management firm describing all such talk as “unfounded”.
The 52-year-old’s management firm issued the statement on his behalf to put to rest theories of him being a possible successor to Roger Binny, whose tenure ended after he turned 70 in July.
“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” read a statement from the company.
“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” it added.
The world’s richest cricket board is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.
Binny was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022 and the Board’s constitution has an age cap of 70 for the post.
The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, along with the Board’s representative to the ICC. (PTI)

About Us

