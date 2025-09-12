District taekwondo trials on Sep 13

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 11: The United East Khasi Hills District Taekwondo Association, affiliated with the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association, will be organising the East Khasi Hills District Open Taekwondo Selection on September 13 at the 58 GTC Training Hall, Happy Valley. The event will begin at 9 am.

The selection camp, recognised by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Olympic Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, is being held to shortlist athletes for the 39th National Games 2027. All taekwondo athletes from the district have been directed to report on time at the venue. For further details, participants may contact the organisers at 9436718637.