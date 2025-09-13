Saturday, September 13, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

It will improve connectivity, opportunities: Locals, students welcome PM Modi’s development push in Mizoram

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway project in Mizoram has drawn enthusiastic reactions from local residents and students, who see the move as a significant milestone for connectivity, trade, and opportunities in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, a local resident said, “It is very exciting to have the railway coming, with the knowledge that we are the fourth northeast state to join the Indian Railways network. It will improve our connectivity and create new opportunities for trade, education and tourism.”

Among young voices, one student expressed optimism, saying, “I hope this railway line will improve our economy and I hope this railway link will be used by the young people of Mizoram. It will be useful for us.”

Another student echoed similar feelings, remarking, “It will lead our society towards development and young people to work hard in a sharper way.” The sentiment was shared by Mizoram Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who praised the initiative: “I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the railway station in Mizoram. Thanks also go to the Railway Minister and everyone involved in making this possible.”

The railway project officially connects Aizawl, Mizoram’s capital, to the broader Indian Railways network, making it the fourth northeastern capital to do so after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar.

PM Modi also flagged off three new train services and unveiled development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore. Following the Mizoram leg of his Northeast tour, the Prime Minister is now visiting Manipur, where he is scheduled to address public gatherings in Churachandpur and Imphal. He is also expected to meet local MLAs, civil society organisations, and community leaders. PM Modi would unveil a total of 31 projects worth Rs 8,500 crore for the state of Manipur and would address public gatherings in both the places.

IANS

Previous article
Act East: Centre implements series of transformative initiatives to boost inclusive growth
Next article
With Oli out, New Delhi pushes fast for rapprochement in Kathmandu to counter security risks
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

With Oli out, New Delhi pushes fast for rapprochement in Kathmandu to counter security risks

New Delhi, Sep 13: Calm returned to Nepal with the swearing in of a new interim Prime Minister,...
NATIONAL

Act East: Centre implements series of transformative initiatives to boost inclusive growth

New Delhi, Sep 13: To accelerate inclusive growth in the northeastern region, the Central Government has implemented a...
NATIONAL

Key takeaways from SEBI’s move to ease IPO, mutual fund, FPI regulations

Mumbai, Sep 13: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved several regulatory changes simplifying IPO...
NATIONAL

George Fernandes promised, Cong didn’t do anything: Rijiju calls Bairabi–Sairang railway line historic

New Delhi, Sep 13: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Bairabi–Sairang railway line from Mizoram on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

With Oli out, New Delhi pushes fast for rapprochement in Kathmandu to counter security risks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Calm returned to Nepal with...

Act East: Centre implements series of transformative initiatives to boost inclusive growth

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: To accelerate inclusive growth in...

Key takeaways from SEBI’s move to ease IPO, mutual fund, FPI regulations

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: The Securities and Exchange Board of...
Load more

Popular news

With Oli out, New Delhi pushes fast for rapprochement in Kathmandu to counter security risks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Calm returned to Nepal with...

Act East: Centre implements series of transformative initiatives to boost inclusive growth

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: To accelerate inclusive growth in...

Key takeaways from SEBI’s move to ease IPO, mutual fund, FPI regulations

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: The Securities and Exchange Board of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge