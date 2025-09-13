POT POURRI

Singapore holds commemorative ceremony for end of World War II

SINGAPORE, Sep 12: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to those who defended the country under allied forces at a ceremony for the end of World War II at the Kranji War Memorial.

The high commissioners of Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, and the UK laid wreaths and paid respect to soldiers who lost their lives in the war.

The event marked the end of three and a half years of war in the Pacific, and the Second World War. Lieutenant General Winston Choo represented Singapore as a Guest of Honour at the ceremony, honoring the sacrifices of all men and women in uniform who bravely fought to defend Malaya (now Malaysia) and Singapore, as well as civilians who lost their lives during the war.

On September 12, 1945, history was made in Singapore with the surrender of all Japanese forces in southeast Asia, marking the end to three and a half years of war in the Pacific.

Japan, represented by its ambassador to Singapore, also laid a wreath at the ceremony in recognition of the fact that all nations suffered in World War II, and after 80 years, the former combatants have become firm partners in peace.

The Kranji War Memorial has the largest list of Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting with the allied forces, listing 67,000 out of 137,000 on its walls and having 4,458 Allied servicemen graves, 700 of which are of Indian soldiers who were cremated according to their religious rights.

The memorial’s walls inscribe over 24,000 names of Allied personnel, including 10,000 Indian soldiers, whose bodies were never found.

British High Commissioner to Singapore, Nikesh Mehta OBE, said that it is more important than ever to keep these stories alive as a reminder of the consequences of war and the importance of standing together.

Lieutenant General Choo praised the courage of the soldiers, airmen, and sailors who fought bravely to secure the freedom of their nations. (AP)