INTERNATIONAL

Qatar PM slams Israel on hostages, vows ongoing peace push

By: Agencies

Date:

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 12: Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the UN Security Council that Israel “does not care” about hostages held in Gaza, following a deadly Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders.
The strike, which killed at least six people including five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, occurred as Hamas leaders were reportedly discussing a US-backed ceasefire proposal, potentially derailing ongoing negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt.
Sheikh Mohammed accused Israel of exceeding all boundaries and undermining peace, but pledged Qatar would continue its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.
The attack drew widespread condemnation at the UN, with all Security Council members except the US criticizing Israel. Pakistan and others questioned Israel’s commitment to rescuing hostages.
The US, while defending Israel’s actions, also expressed concern and joined a council statement urging de-escalation, without naming Israel. President Trump called the strike unhelpful but hoped it could become an opening for peace.
Hamas claimed senior leaders survived, while criticizing the strike as a blow to peace talks. The UAE warned that Israeli provocations threaten Gulf security, calling an attack on any Gulf state an attack on all.
Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as Israel prepares a new offensive, amid famine and growing international isolation. Israel denies famine and blames Hamas for aid diversion. (AP)

