Stop corruption to avoid Nepal-like turmoil: Mukul

SHILLONG, Sep 11: Leader of Opposition, Mukul M. Sangma has issued a stern warning to the ruling dispensation to step up efforts against corruption to avoid any backlash or revolution by youths as seen in Nepal and Bangladesh. Recalling how the Gen Z in Nepal took it upon themselves to fight corruption, forcing a change of regime, Sangma asked authorities to be alert and conscious of their responsibilities.

He said that situations like these (Nepal) occur when youths see no hope and no steps are taken by the people in authority to address the concerns of unemployment and discrimination even as he added that a sense of deprivation is capable of triggering violent backlash.

Pointing out that Democracy is considered to be the best form of governance, he said Nepal-like situations occur when people in authority are found to be failing and citizens have reasons to believe that authorities are failing deliberately with malafide intentions.

“Then it becomes easier for people to come together and share their frustration,” he said while adding that in today’s world, socio-economic dynamics have changed and hence people in authority must be always on guard.