Sunday, September 14, 2025
NATIONAL

CM Stalin calls ‘Mupperum Vizha’ show of unity ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, Sep 14:Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK president M.K. Stalin has said that the upcoming ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Karur on September 17 will be a parade of unity and determination, demonstrating the party’s resolve to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and to take on the twin challenge posed by the BJP and the AIADMK.

In a letter to party cadre, CM Stalin described the meeting as a rallying point for reaffirming commitment to the Dravidian movement’s ideals and showcasing the organisational strength of the DMK ahead of the polls.

He accused the BJP-led Union government of undermining Tamil Nadu’s rights through “unfair parliamentary seat delimitation, voter list manipulation and the imposition of NEET” and charged the AIADMK with subservience to the Centre.

The annual Mupperum Vizha commemorates the birth anniversaries of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, along with the founding of the DMK in September 1949.

Introduced by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the three-day event traditionally features debates, poetry sessions and public meetings, while also honouring senior party functionaries with awards named after party icons.

This year’s event will be held on the Karur bypass road at Kodangipatti, with elaborate arrangements being coordinated by Minister V. Senthilbalaji. The proceedings will begin at 5 p.m. on September 17 and will be presided over by General Secretary and senior Minister Duraimurugan.

Party treasurer T.R. Baalu, principal secretary and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and deputy general secretaries will deliver felicitation addresses. Among the honours to be conferred this year, the Periyar Award will go to MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the Anna Award to veteran leader Subha Seetharaman, and the Kalaignar Award to centenarian and former MLA S.M. Ramachandran.

Other honours include the Bharathidasan, Perasiriyar K. Anbalagan, and M.K. Stalin awards.

A new category — the inaugural ‘Murasoli’ Selvam Journalism Award — will be presented to senior journalist A.S. Panneerselvan.

CM Stalin also urged cadres to gather across Tamil Nadu on September 15, the birth anniversary of Annadurai, to pledge to safeguard the state’s rights. He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s rapid economic growth and investment inflows under the “Dravidian Model” government as key achievements to be carried forward into the election campaign.

–IANS

