Counter-terrorist mock exercise at Delhi Airport to test crisis preparedness

New Delhi, Sep 14 : Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday witnessed a large-scale Joint Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise involving multiple security and emergency response agencies.

The high-intensity drill was designed to bolster aviation security, enhance tactical preparedness, and evaluate real-time crisis response mechanisms.

The CISF Quick Reaction Team (QRT) spearheaded the exercise, with active participation from the Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi Traffic Police, Fire Services, medical teams, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The mock exercise replicated a high-threat scenario, beginning with alert initiation and moving into coordinated tactical action for threat neutralisation.

The operation concluded with a comprehensive debriefing session, focusing on lessons learned and improvements required.

CISF stated on its official X handle, “Such joint exercises are vital in testing real-time crisis response, sharpening inter-agency synergy and reinforcing collective preparedness to counter the emerging threats to aviation security.

The mock drill not only tested tactical efficiency but also measured the speed of communication, decision-making, and deployment across multiple units.

Airport operations continued smoothly during the exercise, with passengers being informed in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Security experts underlined that such inter-agency exercises are critical in the wake of evolving global terror threats and rising challenges to civil aviation hubs. Regular drills also help in refining coordination between ground forces, intelligence units, and crisis management teams.

The CISF reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security at India’s busiest airport, ensuring both preparedness and public confidence in the nation’s aviation safety framework.

Earlier in June 2025, a joint mock drill was conducted by the ‘Garuda Force’ — the counter-terrorism task force of the Karnataka State Police and the 4/8 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army.

The exercise, conducted under the command of the ‘Trivandrum Brigade’, took place at a high-security, undisclosed location in the Bengaluru region, maintaining strict confidentiality in line with security protocols.

–IANS