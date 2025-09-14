Disrespectful to soldiers who lost their lives: Oppn slams India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

New Delhi, Sep 14 : As India prepares to face Pakistan in one of the most anticipated matches of the Asia Cup 2025, the political heat back home is intensifying. Several opposition leaders have strongly criticized the decision to go ahead with the match, calling it disrespectful to the memories of the soldiers who lost their lives in recent terror attacks.

Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade condemned the match in strong terms, linking it directly to national honour.

“I would like to say that sport is just a game and there is nothing wrong with playing it. But playing a match with a country that attacked our honour and in which innocent people were killed is not right. Our soldiers fought bravely during that attack and later in Operation Sindoor, demonstrating great valour. Allowing this match disrespects our soldiers and exposes our nation’s weakness. I strongly condemn and denounce those who permitted this game,” he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj also launched a scathing attack, suggesting commercial interests were behind the match being allowed.

“If I look at social media, there is opposition to this from every section, because the matter is linked to Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. The government will do whatever it wants, since only two people are running the government. And Shubham, who was martyred, his wife had said that 26 people were killed, yet we are playing cricket with the same country.”

Joining the criticism, Shiv Sena(UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said: “We oppose the India-Pakistan match being held in Dubai. There is no need for this match today. We will urge the Indian government to reconsider its decision and direct the BCCI accordingly.”

This political backlash follows the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this year, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Army responded with Operation Sindoor, eliminating the terrorists responsible. The timing of the match, less than five months after the attack, has led many to question the appropriateness of any sporting engagement with Pakistan.

Despite the criticism, excitement among fans remains sky-high. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. UAE time (8:00 p.m. IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier in the day, special prayers were held in Kashi (Varanasi), where devotees performed Ganga Aarti, held the national flag, and prayed for India’s victory, showing the emotional intensity the match carries for many Indians.

–IANS