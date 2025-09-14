Sunday, September 14, 2025
SPORTS

How will the pitch behave in Dubai ?

By: Agencies

Date:

Dubai, Sep 13: As India and Pakistan gear up for their Asia Cup showdown on Sunday, much of the focus is on how the fresh Dubai surface will behave. Unlike the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where spinners dominated, this wicket is expected to offer early assistance to pacers before settling into more batting-friendly conditions as the match progresses.
Dubai International Stadium has hosted 93 T20 Internationals to date, producing fairly balanced results for teams batting first and second. Sides batting first have managed an average total of 145 runs, with 45 victories recorded while defending a score. In comparison, teams chasing have secured 47 wins, with one game ending in a tie.
The venue has been a mixed hunting ground for teams. Hosts UAE have played 13 T20Is here but managed just three wins, while India have a relatively better record, winning five of their nine outings at the stadium.
Meanwhile, weather is expected to play a significant role in player comfort. According to Accuweather, Dubai will witness a hot and hazy day on September 14, with temperatures soaring to 39°C. The humidity, however, will make it feel closer to 44°C, with even shaded areas registering a “RealFeel” of around 40°C. Adding to the challenge is a severe air quality warning, with conditions labelled “very unhealthy” throughout the day and night.
Skies are forecast to remain clear and hazy, with the UV Index climbing to a “very high” 9.0 — demanding maximum sun protection for spectators and players alike. Winds from the northeast will blow at around 19 km/h, with gusts up to 33 km/h, offering little relief from the heat.
Conditions will remain oppressive into the evening, with the mercury dipping only to 30°C overnight. Air quality is unlikely to improve, and no rainfall is expected. (Agencies)

