Sunday, September 14, 2025
SPORTS

Bronco Test will help athletes: Gloster

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 13: John Gloster, the former physio of the Indian cricket team, has lauded the move to introduce the high-intensity Bronco Test for assessing players in the men’s side, adding that it will help in accurately evaluating athletes.
Recently, the BCCI had posted a video on their social media accounts, where current S&amp;C coach Adrian le Roux explained how it would benefit players in the current set-up. “I love it. I think it’s a really good test. I think it’s a great test. As I said, I’ve used it at Rajasthan Royals for many years to not just test our athletes, but also train them. Because if you look at where cricket is now, it’s a speed-based, power-based sport. That is one of the tests that helps us to evaluate our athletes accurately through that testing mechanism,” said Gloster. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

