Bronco Test will help athletes: Gloster

New Delhi, Sep 13: John Gloster, the former physio of the Indian cricket team, has lauded the move to introduce the high-intensity Bronco Test for assessing players in the men’s side, adding that it will help in accurately evaluating athletes.

Recently, the BCCI had posted a video on their social media accounts, where current S&C coach Adrian le Roux explained how it would benefit players in the current set-up. “I love it. I think it’s a really good test. I think it’s a great test. As I said, I’ve used it at Rajasthan Royals for many years to not just test our athletes, but also train them. Because if you look at where cricket is now, it’s a speed-based, power-based sport. That is one of the tests that helps us to evaluate our athletes accurately through that testing mechanism,” said Gloster. (IANS)