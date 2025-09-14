Sunday, September 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

M’laya educator wins award in Hyderabad

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A young educator from Meghalaya has brought pride to the state after being conferred with the Inspiring Teachers’ Award 2025 at the Hyderabad Sabodaya School Complex, Telangana, on September 10.
The awardee, Franky Kharnaior, was recognised for his outstanding performance and dedication to the teaching profession. He has been serving as a teacher at Sloda International School, Menneguda, Hyderabad, for the past four years.
The Hyderabad Sabodaya School Complex is an influential body that supervises and monitors the learning and training activities of 229 CBSE schools in the Hyderabad Cluster. Winning the award under such a reputed platform has brought national-level recognition to Kharnaior’s contributions in the field of education.
Originally from Mawlongbna village in Lawbah, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, Kharnaior is the son of Rosti Kharnaior. He pursued his academic journey with a BA in Philosophy, B.Ed and MA in English Literature.

 

