Sunday, September 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Call for online portal for birth, death certificates

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 13: The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) has called for the introduction of an official online portal for the application and issuance of birth and death certificates in Meghalaya, citing difficulties faced by citizens due to the absence of a fully functional digital system.
In a letter to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, union president Nur Islam highlighted the hardships people currently face, as they are compelled to visit government offices multiple times to obtain these essential documents. This, he said, leads to high transportation costs, loss of time and inconvenience, particularly for those living in rural and remote areas.
He noted that several neighbouring states, such as Assam, already have fully digital systems in place, allowing citizens to apply for, download and verify certificates online. These services, he added, have improved transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.
The union has therefore urged the state government to introduce a similar facility with key features, including a simplified application and issuance process, time and cost savings by avoiding repeated office visits, greater transparency and accuracy of records, alignment with the Digital India initiative and equal access for both urban and rural citizens. The union also recommended a provision to digitise or re-issue existing offline certificates so that old records are easily accessible in the digital system.
“Such a system will not only reduce hardship for the public but also ease the workload of government offices, making the process more efficient and citizen-friendly,” the union president said.

Previous article
M’laya educator wins award in Hyderabad
Next article
MEPA mourns Lapang’s demise, recalls contributions to journalism in Meghalaya
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MDA 1 and MDA 2 failed on all fronts: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Saturday claimed that the Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

Nongpoh MLA asks NHAI, dist admin to remain alert amid heavy rainfall

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem has urged the Ri-Bhoi district administration and the National...
INTERNATIONAL

Nepal President dissolves Parl, announces polls

Kathmandu, Sep 13: Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved the parliament on Saturday following a recommendation by the...
MEGHALAYA

City school celebrates 102nd foundation day

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School on Saturday celebrated its 102nd foundation day...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MDA 1 and MDA 2 failed on all fronts: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Voice of the...

Nongpoh MLA asks NHAI, dist admin to remain alert amid heavy rainfall

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem...

Nepal President dissolves Parl, announces polls

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 13: Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved...
Load more

Popular news

MDA 1 and MDA 2 failed on all fronts: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Voice of the...

Nongpoh MLA asks NHAI, dist admin to remain alert amid heavy rainfall

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 13: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem...

Nepal President dissolves Parl, announces polls

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 13: Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge