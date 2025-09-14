Sri Lanka cruise to six-wicket win over Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, Sep 13: Six-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka kicked off their 2025 campaign in style, registering a commanding six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka’s fluent half-century, combined with a solid partnership with Kamil Mishara, powered the Lankan side to a comfortable victory, sealing the match with more than five overs to spare.

Batting first, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum and were restricted to a below-par total of 139 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The hosts were immediately put under pressure as Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by the crafty Wanindu Hasaranga, struck early. Returning to the side after a hamstring injury, Hasaranga showcased his class with 2 wickets for just 25 runs, unsettling the Bangladesh top order.

Pacers Nuwan Thushara (1/17) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/17) added to the early damage, reducing Bangladesh to 0/2 as openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon departed without troubling the scorers.

The middle order fought back, with Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) stitching together a crucial 86-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Their efforts lent some respectability to Bangladesh’s total, preventing the innings from collapsing entirely. Litton Das also contributed a patient 28 runs, but the Bangladesh innings ultimately fell short of par, leaving much to defend against a confident Sri Lankan side.

Chasing 140, Sri Lanka wasted little time in taking control of the match. Nissanka was at his attacking best, scoring a blistering 50 off just 34 balls, embellished with six boundaries and a towering six. (PTI)

BRIEF SCORE

Bangladesh: 139 for 5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 28, Jaker Ali 41 not out, Shamim Hossain 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Nuwan Thushara 1/17, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17).

Sri Lanka: 140 for 4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46 not out; Mahedi Hasan 2/29).