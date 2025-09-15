Monday, September 15, 2025
Australia eves beat India by eight wickets

Mullanpur, Sep 14: Opener Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney struck excellent half-centuries in a dominant batting display as Australia beat India by eight wickets in the first Women’s ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.
Batting first, India posted a competitive 281 for seven but Australia rode on Litchfield’s 80-ball 88 and Mooney’s unbeaten 74-ball 77 to complete the task in 44.1 overs on a day when the Indians left a lot to be desired with their ground fielding and catching.Annabel Sutherland chipped in with an unbeaten 54 in 51 balls.India were off to a great start after the opening duo of Rawal and vice-captain Mandhana added 114 in just under 22 overs. (IANS)

