Shillong college karatekas shine in inter-college tourney

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 14: Shillong College showcased its sporting prowess by sweeping all four categories at the 12th Inter-College Karate Tournament 2025, organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) here on Saturday.

The one-day championship, hosted by Shillong College in collaboration with its Sports Development Cell and supported by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw participation from leading colleges across the city.

Significantly, the event also doubled as a talent-scouting platform for the 39th National Games 2027, which will be hosted by Meghalaya.

Shillong College’s karatekas were in imperious form, with Gideon Tympuin claiming gold in the men’s open kata, while Cheltis Shylla triumphed in the men’s open kumite.

In the women’s section, Rebeka Nongspung stole the spotlight by winning both the open kata and open kumite events.

Among the other participants, St Anthony’s College collected one silver and four bronze medals in the men’s competitions, while St Mary’s College and Lady Keane College picked up one silver and one bronze each in women’s kata. In line with martial arts tradition, both losing semifinalists were awarded bronze medals.