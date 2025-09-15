Monday, September 15, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Shillong college karatekas shine in inter-college tourney

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 14: Shillong College showcased its sporting prowess by sweeping all four categories at the 12th Inter-College Karate Tournament 2025, organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) here on Saturday.
The one-day championship, hosted by Shillong College in collaboration with its Sports Development Cell and supported by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw participation from leading colleges across the city.
Significantly, the event also doubled as a talent-scouting platform for the 39th National Games 2027, which will be hosted by Meghalaya.
Shillong College’s karatekas were in imperious form, with Gideon Tympuin claiming gold in the men’s open kata, while Cheltis Shylla triumphed in the men’s open kumite.
In the women’s section, Rebeka Nongspung stole the spotlight by winning both the open kata and open kumite events.
Among the other participants, St Anthony’s College collected one silver and four bronze medals in the men’s competitions, while St Mary’s College and Lady Keane College picked up one silver and one bronze each in women’s kata. In line with martial arts tradition, both losing semifinalists were awarded bronze medals.

Previous article
Australia eves beat India by eight wickets
Next article
City, Spurs shine as Chelsea and Burnley falter late
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Central Zone need 65 to win title

Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65 runs to lift the crown in the 2025/26 Duleep...
SPORTS

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize Tournament 2025 concluded with exciting...
SPORTS

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of the North East is gearing up to host the...
SPORTS

City, Spurs shine as Chelsea and Burnley falter late

PREMIER LEAGUE London, Sep 14: A dramatic day of Premier League action saw Manchester City dominate another derby, Tottenham...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of...
Load more

Popular news

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge