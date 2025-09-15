Monday, September 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Bihar: PM Modi vows to end infiltration, slams Congress-RJD over corruption

By: Agencies

Purnea, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is “Modi’s guarantee” that all the poor will get a permanent house and hit out at the Congress and RJD for ignoring “Seemanchal”, corruption and protecting infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally in Purnea, PM Modi described the NDA government as pro-poor and promised a sharp price drop in prices of articles with the GST reform. He said, “Till the time every poor person in the country gets a house of his own, Modi is not going to stop or take a breather.”

PM Modi said the NDA government has already built 4 crore houses for the poor, and it is building another 3 crore houses for the poor. He highlighted that during his visit, he had inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 40,000 crore, and over 40,000 people got their own permanent house under PM Awas Yojana.

Training his guns on Congress-RJD over corruption and attempts to shield infiltrators and change the region’s demography, PM Modi said, “They are taking out marches and shouting slogans to protect illegal foreigners.”

“I want to send a strong message to RJD-Congress’ ‘jamaat’ that every infiltrator will have to go. The NDA is committed to checking infiltration. All leaders standing in support of infiltrators should understand clearly that it is Modi’s guarantee to act against infiltrators,” he said.

He said the poor are like a family to Modi, but the Congress-RJD only focus on promoting their own dynasty and corruption. “Those who exploited Bihar and betrayed this land are unhappy with development in the state. People who focus on filling cash in their lockers will never care for the public,” he said.

The PM’s current Bihar visit, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, marks one of the largest development packages for the state in recent years, with a strong focus on infrastructure, connectivity, power, housing and water supply.

PM Modi stated that the Congress and RJD are out of power in Bihar for two decades, and I thank women and mothers for punishing them for the lawlessness that prevailed in the pre-NDA era.

“In the NDA era, women are becoming lakhpati didis,” he said. Ahead of his visit, the entire city has been decorated with banners, cutouts, and welcome gates, while heavy security deployment has been ensured by the SPG, CRPF, and local police.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Purnea Airport, along with launching and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore across Bihar. –IANS

