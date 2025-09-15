Gaurav Gogoi-Pakistan links: SIT probing 38 individuals, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, intensified his criticism of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making it clear that the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) extends far beyond Gogoi’s family.

Addressing a large public rally at Gurufela in Gossaigaon, CM Sarma said the SIT was examining the role of as many as 38 individuals in connection with the case, not just Gogoi’s wife, as alleged by the Congress.

“The SIT is handling this matter with utmost seriousness. It is not limited to Gaurav Gogoi’s wife — in total, 38 people have been scrutinised. Once the report is complete, the entire document will be made public so that people can see for themselves whom the SIT has examined,” the Chief Minister declared.

He also assured that the SIT findings would be uploaded on the state government’s official website for public access, adding that Gogoi’s concerns would also be taken into account before the disclosure. Notably, the SIT, constituted by the Assam Cabinet earlier this year, to probe the alleged anti-India activities of a Pakistani national, has unearthed “startling facts” pointing towards a wider conspiracy against the country, CM Sarma said after the SIT submitted its report to him on September 10.

The Chief Minister said that the SIT, constituted on February 17, 2025, was tasked with investigating the role of one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates. The probe, according to CM Sarma, has brought to light disturbing revelations that go beyond individual activities and indicate a larger design to undermine India’s sovereignty.

“The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national — who is married to an Indian Member of Parliament — in the nefarious activities linked to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,” CM Sarma said. The Chief Minister also claimed that the SIT’s investigation has exposed how the Pakistan Interior Ministry had facilitated the visit of a sitting MP from Assam to that country.

“The role of Pakistan’s official machinery in enabling such engagements is a matter of serious concern,” he added. Chief Minister Sarma told that the Assam government will now examine the SIT report in detail before placing it before the state Cabinet. “Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” he said.

IANS