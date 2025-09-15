Monday, September 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet reshuffle ‘long anticipated’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The imminent Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya is part of an arrangement made at the inception of the government’s term.
NPP ministers were told at the outset that their tenure would last two and a half years, after which the baton would be passed on to others — a formula now coming into play as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma prepares to reconstitute his team.
“It was clear from the beginning that the arrangement would be 50-50,” a senior minister said on condition of anonymity, adding that the system leaves little room for dispute.
Another minister, who also wished to remain anonymous, admitted the change had been long anticipated: “In the beginning, they were told that it’s two and a half years and the tenure is over. Timothy D Shira would be the Education Minister although I am not sure.”
At least five ministers are set to be replaced, including three from the NPP. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon, and Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal are expected to make way.
Timothy D Shira, the former Deputy Speaker, could be given the Education portfolio. Either Mendipathar MLA Marthon J Sangma or Dalu MLA Brening A Sangma is tipped to replace Mondal. Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla is set to take charge of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander Laloo Hek of the BJP are on their way out, in keeping with an earlier agreement that both parties, each with two MLAs, would share Cabinet berths equally through the term.
Though the reshuffle was initially scheduled earlier this week and later postponed, the replacements appear firm. For the Chief Minister, the move is both a fulfilment of promises and a careful balancing act to ensure party cohesion while honouring coalition commitments.

