BJP berth row boils

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Party leaders dismiss claims of prior agreement on cabinet berth sharing

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: A section of the BJP state leadership on Sunday dismissed claims of any agreement to share the Cabinet berth between the party’s two MLAs, Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai.
Party leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were unaware of any such understanding prior to the oath-taking ceremony on March 6, 2023.
“There is no official document or written agreement between the two MLAs to validate the claim on sharing the Cabinet berth,” they said, while also questioning media reports suggesting otherwise.
Earlier, Hek maintained that he had no objection to any decision taken by the party, adding that the party’s word is final. He, however, refrained from confirming whether a formal agreement existed between him and Shullai on the matter.
Speculation has grown amid reports that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle, with expectations that Shullai may replace Hek as the BJP’s representative.
However, some BJP leaders clarified that any decision regarding the party’s Cabinet berth does not rest with the Chief Minister. “It is the party leadership who will decide whether there should be any change, in consultation with the two MLAs,” they asserted.
When contacted, BJP state president Rikman G Momin said he had no information about a reshuffle and had only read about it in media reports. “I have no idea of any agreement. If there was one during the previous leadership, when the decision was taken to support the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government, I have not seen any document since taking over as state president,” Momin said.
He added that he has not received any communication from the Chief Minister on the matter. “I am sure he (the CM) will write to the party if there is such a thing,” he said.
Momin further assured that he would act accordingly once an official communication is received.
“There is no discussion right now between the two MLAs and me on this. But my only wish is that if there is any such matter, both will agree and respect it as per a gentlemen’s agreement,” Momin added.
Both Hek and Shullai were unavailable for comment as they did not respond to calls from this reporter.

