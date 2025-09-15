Monday, September 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Earthquakes hit Northeast; tremors felt in Meghalaya too

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati/Kolkata/Imphal/Itanagar, Sep 14: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck parts of the Northeast and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday evening, followed by three aftershocks within one-and-a-half hours, leaving at least two people injured and damaging scores of houses in Assam.
The first jolt of 5.8 magnitude was recorded at 4.41 pm, the second tremor of 3.1 magnitude was felt at 4.58 pm, followed by another tremor of 2.9 magnitude at 5.21 pm. The fourth jolt was of 2.7 magnitude and recorded at 6.11 pm, they said.
The epicentre of the third quake was Sonitpur in Assam, while the remaining three struck neighbouring Udalguri district, they added.
The tremors were also felt in Shillong, Meghalaya.
The Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) said two girls were injured in Udalguri due to the collapse of the ceiling of a hostel, and several houses were damaged in different parts of the state.
The roof of a house collapsed in the Amguri area of the district. Two houses and a store were partially damaged in Sonitpur, while minor wall cracks appeared on a few houses in Biswanath district, it said.
Several houses were also damaged in Darrang and Nalbari districts. In the Hojai district, cracks developed on a building, it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wound up a two-day trip to the region and reached Kolkata in the evening, spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the earthquake.
He assured all support from the Centre.
Sarma said the situation was under control and disaster management teams were on the ground, assessing the extent of the damage caused by the quakes.(PTI)

Previous article
Senior Finance Ministry official killed as BMW hits motorcycle in New Delhi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Central Zone need 65 to win title

Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65 runs to lift the crown in the 2025/26 Duleep...
SPORTS

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize Tournament 2025 concluded with exciting...
SPORTS

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of the North East is gearing up to host the...
SPORTS

City, Spurs shine as Chelsea and Burnley falter late

PREMIER LEAGUE London, Sep 14: A dramatic day of Premier League action saw Manchester City dominate another derby, Tottenham...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of...
Load more

Popular news

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge