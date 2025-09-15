National nuggets

SSB nabs four Nepal jail escapees in U’khand

Pithoragarh, Sep 14 : Four inmates who escaped from jails in Nepal during the recent anti-government protests were apprehended in Uttarakhand by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed on the India-Nepal border, officials said on Sunday. According to a press note issued by the 55th Battalion of the SSB here, the four prisoners from Nepal were caught at the Devtal police post near Jhulaghat when they were illegally crossing the Kali river with the help of a tyre tube. Dhamendra Chand (25), Tarkaram Luhar (22), Suraj Saud (24) and Asif Pahadi (31) were nabbed by the SSB while patrolling the banks of the Kali river, considered the border between India and Nepal, it said. The force guarding the India-Nepal international border and police in different states have caught more than 79 people from various locations along this 1,751-km-long unfenced front till now, the SSB officials said on Saturday. Out of these, about 43 people have been caught along the international border in Bihar, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, 12 from Uttarakhand and two from West Bengal, the officials said. (PTI)

Baby girl buried alive in Shahjahanpur, rescued by cops

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 14: Police rescued a 15-day-old baby girl who was buried alive in Godapur village here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said a villager noticed the baby’s hand protruding from the ground among some small trees. He was able to hear her cries and immediately informed the police. A police team then rushed to the spot and rescued the infant. “The child was breathing and was immediately taken to the local government hospital, from where she was referred to the medical college for better treatment,” the SP added. Rajesh Kumar, principal of the Government Medical College, explained that the baby was admitted in serious condition on Sunday afternoon. “She has been placed in the ICU, and a dedicated doctor has been assigned to her care. The baby is estimated to be around 15 days old,” he said. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit Punjab today

Chandigarh, Sep 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday will visit the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab on Monday, party sources said. During a day-long visit, Gandhi will be visiting flood-affected areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, the sources said on Sunday. Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will also be meeting the flood-affected families during his visit to the state, which is battling its worst deluge since 1988. Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods were a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, heavy rains in Punjab had also intensified the flooding situation. The death toll because of the floods presently stands at 56 while crops on 1.98 lakh hectares were damaged. On September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the flood situation and damage in Punjab after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas. (PTI)