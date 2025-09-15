Hindi Diwas: PM, Shah term Hindi unifying force

New Delhi, Sep 14: Hindi Diwas was observed across India on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders underlining Hindi’s role as a unifying factor in this linguistically diverse country while asserting the need for enriching all Indian languages.

PM Modi said the growing respect for Hindi on the world stage was a matter of pride and inspiration for all Indians, while Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi should not just serve as a spoken tongue but must also become a language of science, technology, the judiciary, and police.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as an official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

Indian missions abroad marked the occasion with essay competitions, poetry recitals, and seminars. Many foreign diplomats in India challenged themselves with Hindi tongue twisters, while the French Embassy shared a video on social media where its envoys explained why they were learning the language.

An evidence of Hindi’s increasing global footprint is Russia witnessing a growing interest in students wanting to learn the language. Russia’s Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Konstantin Mogilevsky, said, “We want more of our students to learn Hindi.” “India is the world’s most populous country today, and more and more Indians are starting to use Hindi in their daily lives instead of English. We need to learn Hindi and other Eastern languages,” Mogilevsky told the Russian News Agency TASS.

Prime Minister Modi urged people to take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride.

“Infinite best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not just a medium of communication, but a living heritage of our identity and culture. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The growing respect of Hindi on the world stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked everyone to respect all Indian languages and move forward towards a self-reliant, self-confident and developed country.

He also asserted that there was no conflict between Hindi and other Indian languages, and stressed that it should not just serve as a spoken tongue but must also become a language of science, technology, the judiciary, and police. (PTI)