MTDF warns of repercussion, urges taxi body to think again

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: Warning of possible repercussions, the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) has urged the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) to withdraw its recent decision to restrict or ban tourist vehicles from outside the state from entering rural tourism destinations in the state.

It may be mentioned that the association will stage a protest on September 16.

In a letter addressed to the association, the MTDF Chairman Larsing LD Sawyan expressed concern that such unilateral measures could set an “undesirable precedent” and discourage visitors, ultimately hampering the growth of tourism in the state.

“Tourists visit Meghalaya not just for its scenic beauty, but also for the warmth and seamless experience they receive. Any restrictions that create obstacles to their movement could discourage many tourists from visiting the state, thereby severely affecting the future growth of tourism,” he said.

The MTDF highlighted the crucial role of transport operators in the tourism sector while also pointing out that tourism is a multi-stakeholder industry involving hoteliers, homestays, restaurants, cafés, guides, and artisans. Decisions on tourism policies, it said, must therefore be inclusive and not unilateral.

The Forum further argued that long-term solutions lie in expanding infrastructure, such as establishing a fully functional all-season airport and a high-speed railway line, which would increase inflow of visitors and provide more opportunities for local taxi operators.

Calling for constructive dialogue, the MTDF appealed to the association to avoid protests or restrictive measures and instead work together with stakeholders to make Meghalaya a year-round destination.