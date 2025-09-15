NEHUTA raps VC’s ‘remote interference’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Sunday expressed concern over what it described as continuous attempts by Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla to interfere from afar in the day-to-day functioning of the university.

Prof Shukla has been absent from duties at the NEHU headquarters in Shillong for 304 days.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma alleged that despite being declared a persona non grata by the students, teachers, non-teaching staff, and the larger community of the state for alleged mismanagement, nepotism, favouritism, and narcissistic behaviour, the VC continues to chair Executive Council (EC) meetings and interfere in university affairs.

According to Kma, the Education Ministry representatives, who visited NEHU twice following widespread protests against the VC, had worked out a short-term resolution during the last visit on May 22. He said that the ministry officials, in the presence of NEHU stakeholders, including NEHUTA, NEHUSU, and EC members, had agreed that the EC meeting held on May 30 in New Delhi would be the last chaired by Prof. Shukla. It was resolved that Pro Vice-Chancellors would perform the duties of the VC with full powers according to the NEHU Statutes.

However, the NEHUTA alleged that this resolution was not reflected in the minutes of the May 30 meeting due to interference by Prof. Shukla, and that EC members did not raise objections, as they had allegedly colluded with him over the years. The association accused the VC of undermining discussions with the ministry and resuming interference in the NEHU’s functioning.

The NEHUTA president urged the Pro-VC of the Shillong campus to assert his authority under Statute 2(A) 5(i) of the NEHU Act, which provides that in the absence of the VC, his duties shall be performed by the Pro-VC. The association reiterated its opposition to any meeting of the EC or other statutory bodies chaired by Prof. Shukla.

Citing a ministry directive dated August 20, 2024, which mandates that all statutory meetings of central universities be conducted on campus, the NEHUTA asked the NEHU administration not to allow EC meetings to be held online under the chairmanship of Prof. Shukla. It warned that failure to comply could spark renewed agitations.

The NEHUTA, along with the North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), had earlier written to the acting VC on March 13, asking that no files or orders from Prof. Shukla be entertained, and that his use of the NEHU guest house in Guwahati be charged at normal rates. Copies of the letter were also sent to the President of India, the Union Education Minister, the Education Secretary, and other officials.

The teachers’ body reiterated that its stand remains unchanged, noting that Prof. Shukla has not attended duties for over 10 months while continuing to draw a full salary, with all responsibilities being carried out by the Pro-VCs on the Shillong and Tura campuses.

The NEHUTA further blamed the VC’s tenure for NEHU’s decline in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which slipped to the 151-200 band (177th position) this year from the 101-150 range last year. It warned that NEHU risked falling out of the top 200 altogether if Prof. Shukla continued as VC in absentia.

The association urged the Union Ministry of Education to remove Prof. Shukla immediately and appoint a competent VC with vision and mission to restore the university’s position and credibility.