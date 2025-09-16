Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries can contribute USD 500-600 billion to India’s GDP by 2035 on the back of increased productivity and efficiency in the workforce, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday.

The report titled AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth further said that over the next decade, the adoption of AI across sectors is expected to add USD 17-26 trillion to the global economy.

“India’s combination of a large STEM workforce, expanding R&D ecosystem, and growing digital and technology capabilities position the country to participate in this transformation, with the potential to capture 10-15 per cent of global AI value,” it said.

According to the Aayog, projections show that while AI will create many new roles, it will also displace many existing jobs, particularly in clerical, routine, and low-skill segments.

It said the analysis shows that financial services and manufacturing can be most impacted and might have up to 20-25 per cent of their sectoral GDP attributed to AI by 2035. (PTI)