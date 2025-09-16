Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs

New Delhi, Sep 15: Silver prices rose by Rs 300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,32,300 per kg while gold prices retreated from record levels, dropping by Rs 500, in the national capital on Monday amid firm global trends.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, standard gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 500 to Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday, snapping its four-day winning streak. On Friday, it had rallied by Rs 700 to a record of Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also retreated by Rs 500 to Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

On the other hand, silver advanced by Rs 300 to hit a record high of Rs 1,32,300 per kilogram. It had closed at Rs 1,32,000 per kg on Friday. (PTI)