Tuesday, September 16, 2025
spot_img
Business

Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 15: Silver prices rose by Rs 300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,32,300 per kg while gold prices retreated from record levels, dropping by Rs 500, in the national capital on Monday amid firm global trends.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, standard gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 500 to Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday, snapping its four-day winning streak. On Friday, it had rallied by Rs 700 to a record of Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also retreated by Rs 500 to Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams in the previous market session.
On the other hand, silver advanced by Rs 300 to hit a record high of Rs 1,32,300 per kilogram. It had closed at Rs 1,32,000 per kg on Friday. (PTI)

Previous article
Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries can contribute USD 500-600 billion to...
NATIONAL

PM Modi attacks Congress, RJD for ‘bidi’ remark, vows to halt ‘infiltration’

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar PURNEA, (Bihar) Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
NATIONAL

Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Punjab

CHANDIGARH, Sep 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab...
NATIONAL

Raut alleges gambling of Rs 1.5 lakh crore on India-Pakistan match

MUMBAI, Sep 15: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed gambling to the tune of Rs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence...

PM Modi attacks Congress, RJD for ‘bidi’ remark, vows to halt ‘infiltration’

NATIONAL 0
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore...

Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
CHANDIGARH, Sep 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the...
Load more

Popular news

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence...

PM Modi attacks Congress, RJD for ‘bidi’ remark, vows to halt ‘infiltration’

NATIONAL 0
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore...

Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
CHANDIGARH, Sep 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge