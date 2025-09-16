Tuesday, September 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Govt extends ITR filing deadline by a day

New Delhi, Sep 15: The government on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day to September 16 as technical glitches disrupted filings on the last day.
A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till September 15, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a post on X.
The e-filing portal faced huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26.
Also, Monday was the last date for payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.
Late Monday, the Income Tax Department shared a guide on resolving browser issues for ITR filers. These steps usually resolve most local access-related difficulties, the department said. (PTI)

