Meghalaya’s Krem Mawmluh added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage List

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Sep 15: The famous Meghalayan Age Caves or Krem Mawmluh in Sohra, rich in speleological features and home to living ecosystems, are among the seven new natural sites included in India’s tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Meghalayan Age Caves are geological sites that provided the Global Boundary Stratotype Section and Point for the current geological age, the Meghalayan Age. This age, beginning around 4,200 years ago, was defined by the evidence of a major, worldwide mega-drought recorded in the caves’ stalagmites and their oxygen isotope ratios.

The International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) has recognized Krem Mawmluh as one of the first 100 IUGS Geological Heritage Sites globally for its significance in marking this new geological epoch. The scientific name for the current geological age is derived from Meghalaya, where the primary evidence was discovered.

The only other site on the list from the region is the Naga Hill Ophiolite in Nagaland’s Kiphire – a rare, exposed section of ancient oceanic lithosphere that was emplaced onto continental crust during the India-Myanmar collision. This ophiolite belt provides crucial insights into plate tectonics by preserving a relatively complete sequence of Mesozoic to Cenozoic rocks, including ultramafic mantle rocks, mafic volcanic rocks, and marine sediments like cherts containing radiolarians.

The list, even if tentative in UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its unique geological and ecological treasures for future generations. The newly added sites span across diverse landscapes of the country, each reflecting distinct natural and geological heritage.

The other five sites on the list are — Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, which are a striking example of volcanic basalt formations; Geological Heritage of St. Mary’s Island Cluster, Karnataka, which are known for its hexagonal basaltic rock formations; Natural Heritage of Erra Matti Dibbalu, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh which is famous for its red sand dunes formed by natural processes; Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh which is a biodiversity hotspot with deep spiritual connections; and Natural Heritage of Varkala, Kerala which is noted for its coastal cliffs and unique geological settings. With these inclusions, India’s tentative list now boasts 69 properties—49under the Cultural category, 3 under the Mixed category and 17 under the Natural category. Officials highlighted that the addition of these new sites demonstrates India’s firm dedication to conservation.

The tentative list plays a critical role, as it is a mandatory prerequisite before any site is considered for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO applauded the Archaeological Survey of India for its role in preparing the submissions.

By expanding its heritage portfolio, India moves closer to having more of its natural wonders recognised globally, reinforcing its position as a nation rich in culture and natural beauty.

India has 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including four in the Northeast—Kaziranga National Park (natural, Assam), Manas National Park (natural, Assam), Khangchendzonga National Park (mixed, Sikkim) and Charaideo Moidams. There was a demand to include the world-famous living root bridges of Meghalaya in the UNSECO Heritage list.