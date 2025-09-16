Mizoram tops medal tally as NEZ Shooting Championship concludes

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 15: The 12th North East Zone Shooting Championship Rifle & Pistol 2025 came to a successful close in Aizawl on Monday, showcasing a blend of emerging talent, grit, and sporting excellence from across the region.

A total of 258 shooters participated in the championship, representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, along with marksmen from the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) and the Assam Rifles Marksmanship Unit (ARMU).

Competitions were held across Sub-Youth, Youth, Junior, Senior, and Masters categories.This year’s event held special significance for Meghalaya, which fielded five hearing-impaired shooters.

Their spirited performances not only won accolades but also secured them a berth at the upcoming All India Deaf Shooting Competition.

Despite battling landslides, poor weather, and long road journeys, the Meghalaya contingent produced commendable results, especially in the Sub-Youth, Youth, and Junior categories.

At the end of the competition, hosts Mizoram topped the medal tally with 67 medals, followed closely by Meghalaya with 61. Assam finished third with 36 medals, while Nagaland claimed 10. ARMU secured 8, AMU picked up 5, and Arunachal Pradesh bagged 1, bringing the total medal count to 201.The closing and medal ceremony was graced by Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma, NRAI President Kalikesh NS Deo, NRAI Vice President John F. Kharshiing, along with the Mizoram Forest & Environment Minister and officials from the Mizoram Olympic Association.

The championship once again underscored the Northeast’s growing presence in Indian shooting, with Mizoram and Meghalaya emerging as powerhouses.

Organisers hailed the event as a celebration of sporting spirit and resilience, setting the tone for the region’s continued rise in national and international shooting competitions.