Tuesday, September 16, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Mizoram tops medal tally as NEZ Shooting Championship concludes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 15: The 12th North East Zone Shooting Championship Rifle & Pistol 2025 came to a successful close in Aizawl on Monday, showcasing a blend of emerging talent, grit, and sporting excellence from across the region.
A total of 258 shooters participated in the championship, representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, along with marksmen from the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) and the Assam Rifles Marksmanship Unit (ARMU).
Competitions were held across Sub-Youth, Youth, Junior, Senior, and Masters categories.This year’s event held special significance for Meghalaya, which fielded five hearing-impaired shooters.
Their spirited performances not only won accolades but also secured them a berth at the upcoming All India Deaf Shooting Competition.
Despite battling landslides, poor weather, and long road journeys, the Meghalaya contingent produced commendable results, especially in the Sub-Youth, Youth, and Junior categories.
At the end of the competition, hosts Mizoram topped the medal tally with 67 medals, followed closely by Meghalaya with 61. Assam finished third with 36 medals, while Nagaland claimed 10. ARMU secured 8, AMU picked up 5, and Arunachal Pradesh bagged 1, bringing the total medal count to 201.The closing and medal ceremony was graced by Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma, NRAI President Kalikesh NS Deo, NRAI Vice President John F. Kharshiing, along with the Mizoram Forest & Environment Minister and officials from the Mizoram Olympic Association.
The championship once again underscored the Northeast’s growing presence in Indian shooting, with Mizoram and Meghalaya emerging as powerhouses.
Organisers hailed the event as a celebration of sporting spirit and resilience, setting the tone for the region’s continued rise in national and international shooting competitions.

Previous article
India’s Anandkumar wins historic bronze at Speed Skating World Championships
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India’s Anandkumar wins historic bronze at Speed Skating World Championships

Beidaihe, Sep 15: Indian speed skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history by winning the nation’s first-ever senior medal at...
SPORTS

Champions in Making

Athletes during the East Khasi Hills District Open Taekwondo Selection held at 58 GTC, Happy Valley, Shillong, on...
SPORTS

Blue Tigers to begin SAFF U-17 title defence against Maldives

Colombo, Sep 15: The India U17 men’s team are set to begin their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 campaign...
INTERNATIONAL

Home Minister Aryal: Nepal to hold free, timely elections

Kathmandu, Sep 15: Nepal’s newly-appointed Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Monday said that the interim government aims...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s Anandkumar wins historic bronze at Speed Skating World Championships

SPORTS 0
Beidaihe, Sep 15: Indian speed skater Anandkumar Velkumar made...

Champions in Making

SPORTS 0
Athletes during the East Khasi Hills District Open Taekwondo...

Blue Tigers to begin SAFF U-17 title defence against Maldives

SPORTS 0
Colombo, Sep 15: The India U17 men’s team are...
Load more

Popular news

India’s Anandkumar wins historic bronze at Speed Skating World Championships

SPORTS 0
Beidaihe, Sep 15: Indian speed skater Anandkumar Velkumar made...

Champions in Making

SPORTS 0
Athletes during the East Khasi Hills District Open Taekwondo...

Blue Tigers to begin SAFF U-17 title defence against Maldives

SPORTS 0
Colombo, Sep 15: The India U17 men’s team are...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge