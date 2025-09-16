PSG’s perfect start overshadowed by injuries

LIGUE 1

Paris, Sep 15: Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain extended its perfect start to the French league with a fourth straight win by beating Lens 2-0.

But the victory was overshadowed by more injuries for the European champion ahead of its Champions League opener.

PSG, which hosts Serie A team Atalanta on Wednesday, was already without forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, and finished the game with even more players sidelined.The European champion was in control throughout the afternoon at Parc des Princes but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo were all forced to leave the field with injuries.

“The competition that everyone in football loves is coming up,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “It is a difficult time for us because we have injured players. We have to wait and see the results for the three players who got injured today. It is about our ability to adapt and we need to respond as a team.”

Bradley Barcola scored both goals for PSG – the first with a fine curling shot from outside the box into the top corner in the first half, and the second after the break with a low finish from distance.PSG tops the league standings with 12 points from four matches, two points more than second-place Lille. PSG is the only team with a perfect record after 10-man Lyon lost 3-1 at Rennes.Corentin Tolisso put Lyon ahead in the 14th minute but Rennes rallied impressively in the closing stages. Anthony Rouault scored in the 80th. Substitute Mohamed Meïté struck in added time shortly after his deflected shot had given Rennes the lead. Lyon, which had not conceded a goal in its three opening games, crumbled after Tyler Morton was sent off in the 75th minute for a tackle from behind. (AP)